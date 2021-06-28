Courtney Love is less than pleased with Olivia Rodrigo's rendition of her 1994 album cover for her band Hole, despite an initial seemingly-cordial response.

On Hole’s Live Through This album cover, Love poses as a prom queen holding flowers with edgy, smudged, black mascara. Olivia released strikingly similar pictures to promote her concert film with the same tiara, flowers, and messy-make-up look.

Courtney’s reaction to the homage was not as warm as it first appeared, though. On Love's Instagram, she posted a picture from Olivia’s photoshoot with the caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” and tagged the Disney star. Thinking it was a compliment, Olivia responded, “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Courtney went on to make her dissatisfaction clear though, when she later shared on her Facebook:

Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude And I gave every right to stick up for my work. Don’t gatekeep me! I’m honorable as fuck to my fellow artists, and I expect the same.

Facebook commenters came to Olivia’s defense one stating, “It’s especially silly for someone from the grunge era to complain about stealing. Since grunge bands took from each other all the time.”

Other fans came to Olivia’s defense by pointing out the concept of a crying prom queen was never Courtney’s to begin with, one fan noting: “Someone call Carrie so she can weigh in on this whole Courtney Love vs. Olivia Rodrigo debate” referring to the iconic 1976 horror film.

Olivia has yet to respond to Courtney calling her out.

