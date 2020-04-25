It looks like Offset is giving back to those in his hometown that are being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday night, the Migos rapper took to his IG to announce that he’s putting on a virtual performance with some of his peers next week to help raise coronavirus relief efforts funds.

Rich Fury/ Getty Images

The live stream will be going down this Wednesday, April 29th from 4-6 PM PDT on various Oculus networks and feature performances from Offset, Young Thug, Rich The Kid, and Saint JHN. The schedule will reportedly go as followed:

4:00pm PST - SAINt JHN

4:30pm PST - Rich the Kid

5:00pm PST - Young Thug

5:30pm PST - Offset

“YO! I’M SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OFFSET AND FRIENDS! I’M TEAMING UP WITH @thuggerthugger1 @richthekid AND @saintjhn TO RAISE FUNDS FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK, A FEEDING AMERICA PARTNER. WE WILL BE HOSTING A VIRTUAL LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCE EXCLUSIVELY ON OCULUS VENUES AND FACEBOOK, PRESENTED BY SUPERSPHERE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 AT 4PM – 6PM PDT. CHECK THIS LINK FOR ALL THE DETAILS," Offset captioned when announcing the event.

Fans can make a donation via Offset’s Facebook page right here: https://www.facebook.com/91OFFSETYRN. Be sure to tune in this Wednesday to see the live virtual show.