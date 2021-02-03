After a long delay in releasing new music, Cardi B is readying her next single. Throughout 2020, the "WAP" star has hinted that she had some heat coming, but she was holding off due to the pandemic. Cardi's "WAP" collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion proved to be a hit, sitting at the top of the charts with a viral dance craze that helped keep the single smoldering on social media. Cardi is hoping that her next single "Up" will give the same energy, and she's been dropping thirst traps in support of her upcoming track.

Fans can expect to hear "Up" at the stroke of midnight on Friday morning, and as they await Cardi's first single of 2021, the rapper has taken to social media to share some NSFW looks at her barely-there wardrobe. Her photos have been well-received by her supporters, but Cardi's husband Offset was probably the most enthusiastic of all.

"DAMMNNNN LIL MAMA," the Migos rapper commented with heart-eye and water splashing emojis. He obviously liked what he saw and wasn't afraid to tell the world. Check out Cardi's posts below.



Instagram