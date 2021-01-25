It's been a while since Cardi B delivered her debut album Invasion Of Privacy in 2018, a project that earned immediate acclaim and a position on countless best-of-year lists. Boasting singles like "Bodak Yellow," "Bartier Cardi," and the Migos-assisted "Drip," the project proved to be a solid showcase of everything the New York phenom was poised to bring to the table.

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

Since then, it's been relatively quiet on the new music front, with many fans eagerly awaiting further news on her anticipated sophomore album. True, she did soften the extensive wait with the release of "WAP," a Megan Thee Stallion duet that successfully catapulted Cardi back into the game's forefront. Aside from that, it's uncertain as to whether or not Cardi intends on kicking off an album rollout in the imminent future. However, a new report from Page Six's sources suggests that the rapper is planning on releasing a new track shortly, with one candidate described as "a club song" with "a lot of energy.” The source also confirms that this particular track will be a solo cut.

It should be noted that the Page Six report indicates that Cardi's camp has yet to decide on which single to release, confirming that the wheels appear to be in motion, save for a few last-minute details. This development coincides with the rapper's recent promise that she'd be flying ten fans out to hear the project in February, which indicates that it's -- at the very least -- nearing a state of completion. Be sure to stay tuned for further news on Cardi's upcoming album, as well as the single that should be right around the corner.

