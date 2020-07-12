It has been an interesting few days for the Smith family as they've kept quiet amid now-confirmed claims that Jada Pinkett Smith was in a relationship with August Alsina. It all began when August revealed that he was in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was still legally married to Will. Both Will and Jada confirmed that it was while they were on a "break" during the latest episode of Red Table Talk.



As the memes poured in, Will Smith, despite holding it down for his wifey, became the target of many jokes on the Internet. Boosie Badazz praised August Alsina with a meme of Will's face on the Facebook Watch show while 50 Cent used his IG timeline to heckle Will, even bringing up Jada's friendship with 'Pac.

Even with the jokes, there were a lot of positive reactions for Will and Jada's controversial episode of Red Table Talk. Meek Mill called Jada's honesty "refreshing" which ultimately got him roasted on the TL. However, it's Offset who took to the 'Gram to remind the world of just how strong Will Smith's pull is when it comes to women.

"Lol [everybody] on Will Smith not knowing he can hit all y'all hoes (No Cap)," Offset wrote on his IG Story. "Don't shoot the messenger," he added.

