Offset & Kiana Ledé Star In New "Bouncin" Video

Kana Ledé drops off "Bouncin" video.

Last week, Kiana Ledé shred her Myself EP, delivering on a six-track offering that puts the young singer's best foot forward. Now, she returns with a new clip for project highlight "Bouncin," which features a guest appearance from Offset as the duo spar over the addictive backdrop, produced by Boston. The collaboration, according to Billboard, came to be almost immediately after Ledé first forwarded the song over to the Migos member.

Directed by Chandler Lass, the dynamic new set of visuals find Kiana and Offset set again neon lights and plenty of glitz that points toward the making of an R&B and Pop crossover star very well in the making.

Watch the new video for "Bouncin" up top.