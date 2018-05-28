Kiana Ledé
- MixtapesKiana Lede Makes R&B Magic On "Grudges" Album With Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, Khalid, And MoreThe 18-track LP marks Lede's first since 2020's "KIKI."By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWho Is Kiana Ledé? More About The "Deeper" SingerRecently releasing the hot R&B hit "Deeper", the world wants to know more about songbird Kiana Leda!By Chris Mobley
- SongsKiana Ledé & Ella Mai Link Up For "Jealous" SingleIt's not New Music Friday, but we've still got some heat for your playlistBy Hayley Hynes
- NewsKiana Ledé Glides Through "Irresponsible" SingleThe arrival of the single marks a "new era," says the singer.By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé Is Ready For The Holidays On "The Christmas Song"The R&B singer covers Nat King Cole's classic and eases us into holiday cheer.By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé Creeps Around With Kehlani On "Ur Best Friend"Ledé drops off her latest R&B jam featuring a look from fellow songbird Kehlani.By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé Joins THEY. For The "Count Me In" RemixTHEY. releases a revamped version of last summer's "Count Me In," and this time around, the duo taps Kiana Ledé for the pseudo remix.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKiana Ledé Unleashes Deluxe Edition Of "KIKI" Ft. JacqueesKiana Ledé brings a few friends on board for the deluxe edition of "KIKI."By Aron A.
- NewsKiana Ledé Has A Few Questions On "Dear Mr. President"Kiana Ledé challenges the president and his current political stance during these recent protests.By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé, Moneybagg Yo & Bia Channel Biggie On "Labels."Kiana Ledé's "KIKI" is out now.By Aron A.
- NewsKiana Ledé Delivers Debut Alum "KIKI" Ft. Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo, 6LACK, BIAKiana Ledé finally shares her introductory project after spending six years in the industry navigating her career.By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé Isn't About The Drama On R&B Single "Forfeit" Ft. Lucky DayeKiana Ledé shared the cover art and announced the release date for her debut project "Kiki." She also delivered her first single, "Forfeit."By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé Delivers Outkast-Sampled R&B Jam "Mad At Me."So fresh and so clean, clean.By Erika Marie
- NewsKiana Ledé & D.A. Doman Come Through With Addictive "Easy Breezy"Kiana Ledé drops off her latest.By Milca P.
- SongsKiana Lede Leaves The Lines Blurred On "Title"Kiana Ledé checks in with new track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosOffset & Kiana Ledé Star In New "Bouncin" VideoKana Ledé drops off "Bouncin" video.By Milca P.
- NewsKiana Ledé Drops Off Her New EP "Myself"Kiana Lede's new EP is here.By Aron A.
- NewsFrench Montana Brings Bad Boy Vibes On Kiana Ledé's "Ex (Remix)"Kiana Lede grabs French Montana for the remix.By Aron A.
- NewsKiana Ledé Grabs Lil Baby For The "Ex" RemixKiana Ledé drops off the remix to "Ex."By Aron A.
- NewsA$AP Ferg Assists Kiana Ledé On "Fairplay" RemixKiana Ledé taps A$AP Ferg for the "Fairplay" remix.By Aron A.