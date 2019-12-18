Odell Beckham Jr. has been at the center of trade rumors for several weeks now with some reports suggesting he has already begun telling opposing coaches and players to "come get me." Beckham brushed off the rumors when asked about it earlier this month but he provided a much clearer answer when questioned on Wednesday.

After making a joke about playing for the Candian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, Beckham told reporters (H/T Jake Trotter), "I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.”

Asked if that meant he'll remain with the team next season, OBJ replied, “Yeah, we’re going to be here. We’re going to do it again. And we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been.”

Of course, we don't know if this is just OBJ's way of saving face before he formally requests a trade this off-season, or if he's genuinely committed to turning things around in Cleveland. When asked about his future with the Browns earlier this month, Beckham told reporters, “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

Through 14 games this season, the Pro Bowl receiver has tallied 67 receptions for 910 yards and just two touchdowns. It was recently revealed that he has been dealing with a "serious and often painful sports hernia injury" since training camp, but it has not caused him to miss any games thus far.

The Browns will close out their disappointing 2019 season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, followed by trip to Cincinnati in the season finale.

