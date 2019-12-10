Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly hoping his first season in Cleveland will be his last, and reports suggest that the Browns will look to accommodate his request this off-season.

The Beckham rumors first surfaced less than a week ago and fans have been speculating about potential landing spots ever since. During Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless explained that OBJ has told people he'd like to team up with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Adding more fuel to the OBJ trade rumors, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer recently reported that the Pro Bowl receiver has already spoken to opposing players and coaches about his desire to be traded.

"Odell Beckham has told other players and coaches before games, during games, 'Hey, come get me,'" Glazer said on Fox Sports today this past Sunday. "I don't see that relationship ending well for them after this year."

When asked about his future in Cleveland late last week, Beckham told reporters, “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

Through 13 games this season, OBJ has reeled in just 59 passes for 844 yards and two touchdowns, though it was recently revealed that he has been dealing with a "serious and often painful sports hernia injury" since training camp.

The Browns (6-7) will visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, followed by divisional games against the Ravens at home and Bengals on the road to close out the season.