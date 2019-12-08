According to Ian Rappaport of NFL.com, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing through a "serious and often painful" sports hernia that will require offseason surgery. Neither Beckham nor the Browns have mentioned the hernia itself, but Beckham has been on the injury report for various reasons since the start of the season.

From Week 1 to Week 6, he was listed as having a hip injury, and since week 8, he has been listed with a groin injury. Rappaport notes that sports hernias are sometimes listed as hip or groin injuries.

Regarding his health, he left the exact issue vague when asked about it earlier this week: "[I've] been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said. "Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I'm going to give the team everything I have."

While Beckham has performed well statistically, at times he and quarterback Baker Mayfield have struggled to find a groove and with the team's record at 5-7, many are questioning Beckham's future. He responded to the idea of him wanting out of Cleveland on Twitter, Friday: "I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I'm hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz."

The Browns' next game is Sunday at 1:00 pm against the Bengals.