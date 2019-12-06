Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again at the center of trade rumors as the Browns' lackluster 2019 campaign winds down. Following a recent report that Beckham is preparing to demand a trade this off-season, the All-Pro receiver was asked on Thursday about his future in Cleveland, which led to this response:

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen," Beckham said. "Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

That wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement that he is in Cleveland for the long haul, and fans have already begun speculating about which teams should make a trade for Beckham once the season comes to an end. As the trade talk builds, Beckham took to social media on Friday morning to clarify his comments, saying he's not unhappy, he is just hoping for better results.

"I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz"

Through 12 games this season, OBJ has reeled in just 57 passes for 805 yards and two touchdowns. To put things in perspective, Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns through the same amount of games a season ago with Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The Browns (5-7) will host the 1-11 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.