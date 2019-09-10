Odell Beckham Jr. had the football world buzzing on Sunday when he decided to wear a $350,000 Richard Mille watch on the field in his first game as a member of the Cleveland Browns. It was a pretty hilarious sight that had NFL fans mesmerized about how one player could flex so hard on the entire league. Unfortunately, OBJ's timepiece didn't really help his team as they eventually lost to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 43-13. After the game, the league reached out to Beckham saying he couldn't wear the watch anymore as the league has rules against wearing hard objects during a game.

The Browns will be taking to the field again on Monday against the New York Jets and as it turns out, OBJ has every intention of wearing the watch again. As reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Beckham Jr. says the league wouldn't care if it was another player or if the watch had a lower value.

OBJ has been known for his antics in the past and this latest watch debacle doesn't bode well for his reputation. The Browns have enough problems as it is already, they can't exactly afford to have their star wide receiver mad over a watch.

Between he and Antonio Brown, it's been a very interesting last couple of weeks for NFL wide receivers.