Odell Beckham Jr. has always been a flashy football player on and off the field. The man is a fashion-obsessed individual and in addition to clothes, he also likes to show off his expensive jewelry. While most people would flex their watches before or after a game, Odell would rather show you what he's got on during the proceedings. Yes, that's right. During yesterday's season opener, OBJ took to the field with a $350,000 Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph.

This may seem like the ultimate flex and we assure you, it is. Unfortunately, the watch didn't exactly help the Browns win the game as they fell to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 43-13. Brown was able to make a couple of catches in the game but quarterback Baker Mayfield was a disaster as he threw three interceptions. The Browns are already in trouble as the team looks disjointed under their new head coach, all while their divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens, put up 59 points against the abysmal Miami Dolphins.

Fans took notice to OBJ's timepiece and took to Twitter in droves to comment on his large flex. Needless to say, fans were pretty impressed with how bold Beckham Jr. was and will surely be looking forward to him doing it again next week.