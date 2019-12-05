Odell Beckham Jr. has been a huge story since he entered the NFL and the narrative around him has only gotten stronger since becoming a member of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were supposed an amazing team this year but so far, they have been unable to live up to the hype. On a consistent basis, Beckham is unable to put up the stats that people have come to expect from him and it's become quite clear that he isn't happy.

Earlier today, we reported on rumors that Beckham Jr. would be requesting a trade in the offseason and that the Browns were gearing up for the inevitable. During practice today, Beckham was questioned about his future and ended up reiterating his allegiances to his current team.

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen," Beckham said. "Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

It's unclear where OBJ would go should he indeed get traded although many are theorizing that he could end up with the San Francisco 49ers. The team has a real shot at being a Super Bowl contender and Jimmy Garoppolo has proven himself to be much better than Baker Mayfield.