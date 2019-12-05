The Cleveland Browns are among the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, as they currently sit at 5-7 despite entering the 2019 campaign with lofty Super Bowl aspirations. As a result, rumors are starting to swirl that All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will request a trade at season's end.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Twitter user @IncarceratedBob, who has a history of accurately predicting such news, reported the following details on Wednesday night.

"Source: OBJ wants out of Cleveland after season finishes and Browns management will look to accommodate his likely request.. stay tuned"

As is the case with all trade rumors, we'll take this information with a grain of salt. Although, would it really surprise anyone if OBJ, who is having the worst statistical season of his career on a failing Browns team, wants to play elsewhere?

Through 12 games this season, OBJ has reeled in just 57 passes for 805 yards and two touchdowns. To put things in perspective, Beckham had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns through the same amount of games a season ago with Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

The Browns (5-7) will host the red hot Cincinnati Bengals (1-11) in Week 14, followed by games against the Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1), Baltimore Ravens (10-2), and the regular season finale in Cincy.