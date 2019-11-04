Heading into this season, many people believed the Cleveland Browns could be one of the best teams in football. With a solid defense and a plethora of offensive weapons, this Browns team was primed and ready to become a real contender in the AFC, especially after having a relatively decent season last year. Well, the Browns haven't even been close to living up to the expectations and after a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos, the team has a record of 2-6 and almost virtually no chance of making it to the playoffs.

It seems as though recent acquisition Odell Beckham Jr is starting to feel the frustration as quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't finding his targets properly. In a report from a CBS analyst, it was revealed that OBJ allegedly said “I can’t get the ball to save my life” and that he didn't want to be anywhere near Mayfield.

Mayfield and Beckham Jr were expected to be one of the best one-two punches in the league this season but so far, they have fallen way short of those expectations. It will be interesting to see how Beckham decides to roll on with this moving forward as he may just decide he's had enough of losing.

With just eight games left in the season, the Browns don't have much time to turn it around and become the team everyone thought they would be.

