Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Rams, putting an end to rumors that he was still split between his new team and Green Bay Packers. Beckham was released from the Cleveland Browns, earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Rams confirmed the signing on their team Twitter account, Thursday afternoon.

"Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix," the account posted with a photo of Beckham Jr.

"LETS MF GO DAWG." Rams star Jalen Ramsey replied to the post. "it’s official. can’t wait bro."



Jason Miller / Getty Images

Rams newly acquired pass-rusher Von Miller also confirmed Beckham would be joining the team, sharing a screenshot of the two face-timing with the caption, "Let's chase this ring family!!!!"

Beckham Jr. joins a talented receiving core in Los Angeles which includes Cooper Kupp, who is arguably putting together the best receiving season of the year so far, veteran Robert Woods, emerging second-year talent Van Jefferson, and more.

The former 1st-round pick was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014 and quickly became one of the top players in the league. After joining the Cleveland Browns in 2019, however, injury issues and chemistry problems with Baker Mayfield caused his production to drop off.

