Odell Beckham Jr is widely considered to be one of the most talented wide receivers in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, the last two seasons haven't been very kind to the star as he has dealt with issues in New York, while also being traded to a Browns team that didn't live up to expectations. Now, OBJ is in his second year with the Browns, and in the first game, Beckham didn't get too many looks. This eventually changed in Game 2 as he picked up a touchdown and 73 yards.

While speaking to reporters recently, Odell spoke out about his production and how he's ultimately not too worried about any of it. The wide receiver is now saying he's at peace with his situation, knowing that his numbers won't be massive.

“For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it’s probably not going to be that kind of season [with huge numbers],” Beckham told the media. “Like I always say, my goal is always going to be my goal, and I don’t feel like I’m ever going to fall short of it. Like I said, learning and acceptance, so you set new goals.”

This is certainly a mature and admirable take for the superstar wide receiver. At the end of the day, football is about wins, and not stats.

