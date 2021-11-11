Odell Beckham Jr. has been left with a pretty significant decision over the last week as he is now looking to sign with a new team. After being released by the Cleveland Browns, OBJ cleared waivers and it has since made him a free agent with the power to go wherever he wants, as long as said team is interested.

Beckham Jr. has received a ton of interest over the past week and there were some big-name teams looking to secure his services. Just a couple of hours ago, it was reported that OBJ would only make his decision next week, but now, it seems as though he has narrowed down his decision to two teams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that OBJ had signed with the Los Angeles Rams, however, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is suggesting that he is still contemplating a deal with the Green Bay Packers. At this point, there is no clarity on the situation, and it remains odd that one source would say the Rams were a done-deal when that is simply not the case.

Hopefully, there will be some clarity soon. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.