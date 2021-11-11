Odell Beckham Jr. was officially released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, and now, he is a free agent. After clearing waivers, OBJ can go wherever he wants, and teams are ready to give him big money. After all, he is a massive playmaker who knows how to run routes and get open. He can make any team's offense improve, as long as they have a system that is better set up for success than the one that the Browns had in place.

There are a few teams that OBJ has been interested in, including the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and many more. It remains to be seen where he will go, and as it turns out, he wants to wait a bit longer before making any decisions.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it doesn't make any sense for OBJ to sign with a team right now as he wouldn't be able to play for them this weekend. As a result, he is going to wait until early next week to make a decision. During that time, he can negotiate with whatever teams he wants to, however, he won't actually be signing until after this weekend's slate of games.

