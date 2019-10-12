Rolling Loud in NYC is set to kick off later today, but it looks like a few acts might get cut from the festivities. Casanova, Pop Smoke and more have been requested to be removed from the line-up by the NYPD.

The Fader has uncovered a letter from the NYPD sent to Rolling Loud that reads, "The New York Police Department requests the below listed individuals be removed from performing at the Rolling Loud Festival taking place at Citi Field on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and Sunday, October 13, 2019 due to public safety concerns." The letter then goes on to name a number of rappers that can be seen below.

The letter continues, "The above listed performers have been affiliated with acts of violence citywide. The New York Police Department believes if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence.”

Casanova’s gang affiliation was mentioned during testimony at the recent 6ix9ine trial.

So far, none of the mentioned parties have commented on the situation.

We’ll be continuing to cover Rolling Loud as well as this situation as it progresses. Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, YG, Pusha T, Gunna, DaBaby, Young Thug and many more are scheduled to perform this weekend.