Casanova and 6ix9ine had a weird start to their relationship but they ended up squashing their feud. Cas has said on numerous occasions that he's wanted to stay out of trouble and jail, although the feud with 6ix9ine tempted him to go back to his former life. As 6ix9ine took the stand, he admitted to the court that he and the Nine Trey Bloods attempted to shoot Casanova outside of the Barclay's Center.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Cas made it clear that he doesn't care about what's going on with the case but in a recent interview with Ebro and co., he spoke on the scenario including the shooting. He explained that following the case, he is able to sue the Barclay Center for the ordeal but he rather not. However, he reiterated the fact that he does not care.

"Before he went to jail, we was cool. I ain't have no problem with him," he said. "I feel like every single person in the United States turned their back on me, especially in New York. My music went from playing every second to "Set Trippin'" not even playing on the radio."

He touched on the fact that he was getting blackballed in favor of 6ix9ine at one point but ultimately, the people that turned their back on him are now the ones calling 6ix9ine a "snitch."

"Even the people calling him, whatever they callin' him... Shut the fuck up, 'cause y'all was suckin' his dick -- pardon my language -- y'all was suckin' his dick. When I was outside, acting a fool and sneakin' in clubs and trying to look for him and stuff like that, it's, 'Cas, you a bully. You ain't got no hits...' I ain't got nothing bad to say about him. Y'all deal with that. All them n***as that's with him, I don't feel sorry for them at all," he said. "They went down the wrong route to begin with."

Peep the interview below.