Nyck Caution Shares "Anywhere But Here" Album Ft. Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, & More

Erika Marie
January 15, 2021 01:52
Anywhere But Here
Nyck Caution

The 14-track album arrives days after he delivered his "Bad Days" single featuring Curry.


Adding to his growing list of album releases is New York's Nyck Caution who is back with another project. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn rapper shared his Denzel Curry-assisted banger "Bad Day," and on Friday (January 14), Caution returned with his full album, Anywhere But Here. Prior to the album's release, Caution joined his friends and fans for a virtual release party where he spoke about various aspects of creating the project. He stated that the art of storytelling was becoming a lost art and he wanted to make sure that he continued the form of lyricism that Hip Hop is known, and loved, for.

Additional looks on the record include features from Joey Bada$$, GASHI, Elbee Thrie, Maverick Sabre, Alex Mali, KOTA The Friend, Erick Arc Elliott, CJ Fly, Jake Luttrell, and TheMIND. Stream Nyck Caution's Anywhere But Here and drop your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

1. December 24th (ft. Elbee Thrie)
2. Anywhere But Here (ft. Maverick Sabre & Alex Mali)
3. Motion Sickness
4. Vin Skit #1
5. How You Live It (ft. Joey Bada$$)
6. What You Want (ft. GASHI)
7. Dirt On Your Name
8. Vin Skit #2
9. Bad Day (ft. Denzel Curry)
0. Coat Check/Session 47
11. Product of My Environment (ft. KOTA The Friend & Erick Arc Elliott)
12. Things Could Be Worse (feat. CJ Fly & Jake Luttrell)
13. Something To Remember Me By (ft. TheMIND)
14. Kids That Wish

Nyck Caution Elbee Thrie Maverick Sabre Alex Mali Joey Bada$$ GASHI Denzel Curry KOTA The Friend Erick Arc Elliott CJ Fly Jake Luttrell TheMIND
