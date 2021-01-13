Nyck Caution & Denzel Curry Trade Effortless Bars On "Bad Day"

Brooklyn's very own Nyck Caution is preparing for the unveiling of his album Anywhere But Here this Friday (January 15), and to hype its release, he's shared his single "Bad Day" featuring Florida's Denzel Curry. The pair of emcees deliver hard-hitting bars over a head-bobbing beat courtesy of Charlie Heat.

Anywhere But Here will reportedly feature guest appearances by Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, KOTA The Friend, Erick Arc Elliott, theMIND, Elbee Thrie of Phony Ppl, Maverick Sabre, Alex Mali, GASHI, Erick Arc Elliott, and Jake Luttrell. Months ago, Caution shared the lead single from the album, "How You Live It" with Joey Baa$$, and then on Christmas Eve, he followed up with "December 24th," an ode to his father featuring Elbee Thrie on the hook.

As we count down the days to the release of Anywhere But Here, stream Nyck Caution's "Bad Day" featuring Denzel Curry and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

If the sh*t ain't real, it ain't 'Pac enough

You mothaf*ckas not real, you imposters, bruh

I wrote your name in a search, you ain't poppin' off

Flex hard, feelin' like Big Papa Pump

Beast Coast murder every fu*kin' posse cut (Yeah)