Nyck Caution Is On The Offensive With "Warning Signs" Track

Milca P.
July 20, 2019 20:00
93 Views
Warning Signs
Nyck Caution

Nyck Caution comes through with a new track.


Nyck Caution has popped out with anew single, sharing his latest "Warning Signs" offering. A full play off of the emcee's namesake, the new cut finds Nyck alerting the opposition properly: "My last name not for show its a warning sign."

The track is Caution's first solo offering of the year. Elsewhere, though, he's made standout appearances this year on Marlon Craft's Funhouse Mirror and shared his part on Beast Coast's Escape From New York album.

Currently, the whole set of Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers are making a strong trek on the Escape From New York tour with stops jam-packed throughout the summer as things close out on August 25th in Baltimore.

Quotable Lyrics

When I'm in the room they so quiet
Nothing really they can say now 
Been down and I stay down 
B-Been around like a Greyhound 
Been wild then I stay wild 
Just caught another body what's the days count?

 

