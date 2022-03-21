The guitarist from nu-metal band Snot, Mikey Doling, is coming through with a word for Limp Bizkit after the band announced that they were going on tour with rappers $NOT and Yung Gravy in the coming months. Doling claims to be friends with Limp Bizkit's frontman, Fred Durst, which is why he's confused about $NOT going on tour with the band when Snot, the nu-metal group, was never invited.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images -- Guitarist Mike Doling of Snot performs onstage at Gibson Ranch County Park on October 24, 2015 in Sacramento, California





"Mikey Doling here from the real Snot," reportedly began the guitarist in a since-deleted video. "I'm making this video because there is a young rapper kid out there calling himself $NOT. I heard about him about a year-and-a-half ago. [I] didn't think nothing of it because he was in the hip-hop world, rapper—different worlds altogether. Well, now he has stepped into our lane, and I need to address it.



Limp Bizkit just posted a new tour, and they are taking this rapper kid named $NOT on tour with them. And I wanted to say to Fred Durst, if you see this video, how dare you, man? You were friends with Snot. Snot loved you, man. You came onstage with us and performed. Lynn [Strait] went on stage with you in Boston, and you know the incident I'm talking about. We were friends. We shared drinks, stage, music, all that. And all these years later you take an artist named $NOT on tour with you? What the f*ck is that, man? Bullsh*t. So, yeah. I had to address it. That's my two cents. And to that fake $NOT kid—[raises middle finger] right there, brother. There's only one f*cking Snot. Get some."

$NOT has responded to the video, saying, "Bruh why is this news? N***a tryna gatekeep the stuff that comes out your nose when you sneeze."

Limp Bizkit's Still Sucks tour with $NOT, Yung Gravy, and others kicks off next month. Tickets are on sale now. Let us know in the comments what you think about the Snot vs. $NOT feud.



Screenshots via @snot on Instagram

[via]