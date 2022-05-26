Two days ahead of the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston, Texas, the pro-gun group is issuing a statement about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Yesterday, 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. As more information is being detailed about the suspect, who also reportedly died during the incident, politicians and American citizens are putting pressure on the NRA and its political supporters.

Once again, the United States has drawn focus to the issue of gun control laws. This has been a controversial political topic for years, and with each school shooting, there remain representatives who don't believe that making stricter rules for gun owners will help the overall cause.



Jordan Vonderhaar / Stringer / Getty Images

Some have called for the NRA to cancel its Texas convention, all things considered, but instead, the NRA has released a statement.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime," it reads. "On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services."

"Although an investigation is underway and facts and still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

Convention attendees this week include former President Donald Trump along with Texas representatives Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz. Check out a few posts from the organization below.

