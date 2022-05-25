Kanye West has delayed the release of the upcoming collaboration between Yeezy and Gap out of respect for the victims of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Yeezy-Gap website now opens to a statement from the brands announcing the decision.

“In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27. As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted," the statement reads.



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

19 children and 2 adults were killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman attacked the premises. Speaking at a press conference that night, President Joe Biden called on "every parent, every citizen of this country" to push for "commonsense gun laws."

"What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas," Governor Greg Abbott said after the shooting. "There is swift action being taken by local law enforcement."

The shooting comes just one week after 10 people were murdered during an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.

In addition to West, the collection is being worked on by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia. As for what fans will be able to buy, the second capsule for Yeezy-Gap is expected to include denim jackets, jeans, t-shirts, high-top boots, gloves, masks, and hoodies.

Check out Yeezy's statement on the incident in Uvalde below.

