Ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals involving the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, there was somber energy. America had just learned of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas—a massacre that occurred at the hands of 18-year-old student Salvador Ramos. According to reports, 19 children, all 2nd to 4th graders, were murdered during the incident, along with three adults. Ramos died during the altercation.

Photos of victims are just beginning to make their way to social media, and the heaviness has been felt. Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat down for a pre-game press conference but was so overwhelmed with emotion about the Uvalde shooting that he said he wouldn't be taking any questions about basketball.



Jordan Vonderhaar / Stringer / Getty Images

"Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed, 400 miles from here. And a teacher." Then, he yelled and slammed his fists on the table. "When are we going to do something? I'm tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

Gun control is a cause that touches home for Kerr, as his father was shot and killed during a 1984 terrorist attack in Beirut. There is a bill floating around Congress that will enforce stricter laws regarding background checks, especially those involving private transactions and sales.

"There's a reason why they won't vote on it: to hold on to power." Kerr had a direct message for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and he looked directly into a camera to make sure it wasn't missed.

"So I ask you: [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings. I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that's what it looks like. It's what we do every week."

Watch Kerr's plea below.

