A lucky homeowner will have the opportunity to move into a piece of Hip Hop history. Back in the 1990s, Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace was married to Faith Evans and they were enjoying their wedded bliss at their Fort Greene, Brooklyn home. This is the apartment where Biggie lived while crafting his classic Ready to Die debut studio album, and now its current owner, a famed costume designer named Caroline Duncan, is ready to sell.

The New York Post featured the New York City duplex that boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a custom library, walk-trough closets, a chef's kitchen, 12-foot ceilings, a large loft space, and several upgrades after Duncan renovated much of the space.

Duncan told the outlet that after buying the property in 2011, she gutted it out and gave the home a makeover from top to bottom.

“When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” she said. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes, a massive walk-through closet to showcase my collection of clothing and accessories, a laundry room and bedrooms.”

“Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” she added. “I loved the neighborhood, the proximity to Fort Greene Park, the fact that the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

The space currently rents for $4,000 per month and is just blocks away from Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Way. The selling price is $1.7 million.

