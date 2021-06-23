Ludacris is a very busy man. He's rarely ever home but during the quarantine, he finally had a chance to enjoy the fruits of his labor, locking himself down at his 22-acre property in Atlanta. Spending millions of dollars on the beautiful home, Luda never really had the opportunity to fully enjoy his estate because he's always traveling for performances and movie shoots. Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres this week though, the rap icon explained why he was so thankful to be able to spend so much time at his mansion during the pandemic.

"This is probably the best property to quarantine at, besides your house," said Luda. "Of course, I have 22 acres of land. I'm so used to traveling and never being here so I'm finally able to enjoy the fruits of my labor. I'm finding things in my home and on my property that I never even knew were there. I actually have a tennis court, if you could believe it or not! I didn't even know that that was on this property."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Imagine being so rich that you don't realize that you have a tennis court on your property... Ludacris is seriously living the good life.

During his chat with Ellen, the rapper also spoke about how he's currently in the process of getting his pilot's license. Read more about that here and watch the full interview below.