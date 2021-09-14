The racy performance involving Normani and Teyana Taylor at the MTV Video Music Awards still has fans talking. The sexually charged display showed Teyana as a guest, bound to a bondage board and receiving a lap—and face—dance from the singer. The performance left audiences divided as they discussed propriety once again, but Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took an avid stance against the double standard he believes is being played out in real-time.

Barstool has faced accusations that it is a platform that normalizes rape culture while perpetuating cyberbullying and sexual harassment. Back in 2012, Portney, who has faced scandals after racist videos resurfaced, caught backlash after he reportedly said, " [E]ven though I never condone rape if you’re a size 6 and you’re wearing skinny jeans you kind of deserve to be raped right?”

After watching the VMAs, Portnoy took to social media to call out the show. In the caption to a clip of Normani's performance he wrote, "This is good. Barstool bad." Later he added, “I just want people to know, this is on VH1 right now, just like cable TV, anyone can watch this... People say Barstool’s too raunchy, like, that, you know, we’re sexist, chauvinist pigs, can’t let people see it, too over the top, smokeshows, but this girl, who’s getting like face f—ed, and scissoring, right now just on VH1, this is cool."

Some agreed with Portnoy's stance. Check out a few posts below and let us know where you stand.

