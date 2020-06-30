Dave Portnoy, the founder of the satirical, and sometimes controversial, sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports, is refusing to be ‘canceled’ after clips of him using racist language including the N-word resurfaced on Twitter.

The videos, which were comedy skits for the Barstool platform, were first resurfaced by the Resist Programming Twitter account Sunday. The videos were later amplified after a tweet by The Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill went viral in which she quoted the video, adding “This is terrible, but then again, consider the source.” One of the resurfaced videos, a 2016 segment about ex 49ers player Colin Kaepernick, depicts Portnoy comparing the athlete to Bin Laden, saying, “He looks like a Bin Laden. That’s not racist.” Another clip shows Portnoy singing along to Ja Rule’s “Livin’ It Up” and using the N-word. You can watch Portnoy’s racist sports segments yourself below.

The 43-year-old blogger responded to the resurfaced clips Sunday night in a multi-tweet rant directing his grievances at Hill first, writing, “What’s terrible is altering and cutting up a comedy sites video and giving no other context.”

He then tweeted, “Memo to the cancel cops. I knew this was coming before you did. And I’m ready. You don’t cancel me. I cancel you.” While not taking any accountability for his actions, the Barstool founder also attached a video to the tweet where he echoed the same sentiments. “They’ve been trying to cancel me for two decades — I’m uncancellable,” Portnoy says in the video. “I’m big. You’re little. I cancel you.”

Portnoy previously was in a public feud with “Call Her Daddy” co-host Sofia Franklyn while they were attempting to renegotiate the podcast contract.

