America's longest-running sketch variety show is mourning the loss of a beloved alum. Norm MacDonald is known for his various appearances on film, television, and the comedy stage, but millions of fans recall him as the host of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" from 1994 to 1998. The sharp, straight-forward comedic delivery was something that made him a stand out and it is being reported that MacDonald passed away on Tuesday (September 14) at the age of 61.

According to Deadline, the actor's longtime producing partner and good friend Lori Jo Hoekstra delivered the sorrowful news, along with a cause of death.

MacDonald reportedly had been quietly battling cancer for the better part of a decade and was determined to keep his health struggles away from the public. Hoekstra was with MacDonald when he transitioned and issued a statement about her late friend.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

The tributes have poured in by the thousands from those who knew him dearly and others who were impacted by his talents. We send our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. Check out a few posts about Norm MacDonald below.

