Earlier this week, it was announced that Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes, had passed away after a 3-year battle with colon cancer. The tragic news has hit the family particularly hard, and a few members have taken to social media to express their grief.

On September 1st, the couple’s son, Brentt posted a telling photo to his story - a hat that reads “cancer sucks, get the suck out of here.”

Page Six reports that just days before his father’s death, the 22-year-old also used his platform to share an emotional message with his followers.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

From the looks of her Instagram, NeNe has also been reminiscing on the good times she spent with Gregg. On Thursday, the reality star posted a photo of the pair, dancing and singing to one another - a giant smile covering NeNe’s face.

A press release from the couple’s rep revealed that “Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.”

The rep also asked that people pray for the family, and “allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”

Check out the sweet clip of NeNe and her late husband below.

