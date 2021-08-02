Kathy Griffin is best known for her no-filter takes on just about everything, resulting in a constant swirl of controversy around her. On Monday morning, the sixty-year-old set all jokes aside to share some gut-wrenching news about the current status of her health.

In a statement shared on both her Instagram and Twitter, Kathy announced has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The star shared her personal shock at the diagnosis, stating she's never smoked -- but would be heading into surgery to have the cancerous half of her left lung removed.

Kathy wrote,

"Yes I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine...Please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It'll save your life."

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Many friends of the comedian have shared their support, including fellow comedian Amy Schumer commenting “Love you Kathy!!!! You got this!” and actress Andie Macdowell writing, “Wow So Brave My heart is wide open for you Thank God you found it early and a safe recovery.”

Read her full statement below.

We're wishing Kathy a speedy recovery.