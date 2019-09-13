NLE Choppa's "Camelot" Is His Best Song Since "Shotta Flow"

16-year-old NLE Choppa has a lot of amazing things in front of him. He got an early start in the music industry, getting noticed by some higher-ups and working directly with some of his OGs to ensure he finds longlasting success. As one of the most pivotal Southern rappers in the game right now, the Memphis spitter has been trying to find his next "Shotta Flow" for a minute. He might have just done that with "Camelot."

NLE Choppa's rhymes are tight, hard, menacing and genuine. He raps with a purpose and that's on full display in "Camelot." It didn't take too long for Baby Mexico to find his next hit because, alongside a Cole Bennett-directed video, "Camelot" has arrived. Have a listen to the song below and let us know if you'll be adding it to your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

That glizzy, knock ya meat out ya taco

Flexin' on ya bitch, they call me Johnny Bravo

School of hard knocks, let me take you to class

My bitch is real skinny but she got a lot of ass

I love counting money, I get a lot of cash

If you try to take it from me, his toe gon' have a tag