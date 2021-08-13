mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Drops Hard New Single "Mmm Hmm"

Alex Zidel
August 13, 2021 14:44
Mmm Hmm
NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa releases the self-directed music video for his new single "Mmm Hmm."


One of the hardest rappers out of Memphis, 18-year-old NLE Choppa has just released his new self-directed music video for "Mmm Hmm," his new single.

The video starts with the teenage rapper/aspiring herbalist boarding a private plane and smoking cigars on vacation. Then, he assumes the role of a cosmetic surgeon, putting all his gear on and performing a Brazilian butt lift on one of his female friends. 

The funny new video was released a few hours ago and already, it's racked up over 300,000 views. The track is hard-hitting and features a prominent ad-lib, which ended up becoming the song's title. This is the latest proof that NLE Choppa is one of the strongest rappers from his zone and he deserves all the opportunities he's being handed.

Check out "Mmm Hmm" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I want a nut like a n***a named Sandy
I woke up this morning, I feel like the man
Woke up this morning, I'm choosing the violence for all of these n***a they playin', I'm sayin'
Bro popped a Xan like it was a vitamin
He ain't wake up 'til a n***a had landed

