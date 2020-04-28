Both Polo G and NLE Choppa are essentially two of the biggest break-out artists of the past year. Both are relatively young, Polo G at 21 years old while NLE is only 17, and they both deliver hardened street-heavy raps with an emotional aggression to them. Thus, it's not too surprising to find out the two have music together in the works.

What might be surprising though, is that the two actually linked in the studio IRL together, despite the fact that most around the world are currently practicing socially distancing. Nonetheless, we know that some states are slowly but surely starting to re-open, so it's only a matter of a time before social distancing practices begin to fall through the cracks as well.

NLE Choppa revealed the two were in the studio together late last night, commenting on just how dope Polo G is. "In the studio with @Polo_Capalot that nigga hard," he wrote to his 380,000 twitter followers.

What do you think the two cooked up? Polo G, for his part, dropped a new single recently, in "DND," while NLE is still buzzing off the streaming success of his collaboration with Roddy Ricch, "Walk Em Down."

We'll be keeping an eye for this collab.