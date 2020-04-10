Polo G Shares "DND" Single

Fans have been awaiting a new project by Polo G, and it's rumored that the rapper is set to share his next album sometime this year. On Friday (April 10), the Chicago rapper whet the appetite of fans when he delivered his latest single, "DND." The track was produced by WayneOnABeat and in a few days, the song's Jordan Wozzy-directed visual is set to premiere.

"DND" follows the February release of his single "Go Stupid" featuring Stunna and NLE Choppa, a song that's amassed almost 100 million streams and video views. During this quarantine, Polo G has been occupying his time like many other artists as he's hopped on Instagram Live to chat with his followers. The rapper has been sharing unreleased music with viewers to give them a taste of what to expect with his forthcoming release. Give "DND" a few listens and let us know if Polo G has a hit with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Snakes in the grass, watch out for rats and all the feline

I cut everybody off, keep hittin' decline

I swear these painkillers got me on the deep vibe

Miss the old days, got me wishin' I could rewind