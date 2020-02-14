Many are still feeling the loss of Juice WRLD, the Chicago-bred rapper that died due to an overdose-induced seizure two months ago just a week after turning 21 years old. Of those mourning the most are his peers in the game, including fellow Midwestern emcee Polo G who expressed his grief on IG earlier today.



Making for a pretty somber throwback Thursday photo, Polo shared a flick of the two rappers side by side with a simple caption that read, "Chicago AllStars." In a second pic posted, the "Pop Out" emcee included a screengrab of a tweet that Juice WRLD himself posted on Twitter in November 2019, basically stating the same sentiment months prior by writing, "Me and polo g Chicago all stars." What's sadder is the fact that his props to Polo would be one of his final tweets given the fact that he died eight days later. Over 300,000 people have like Polo's Instagram tribute since he posted it a few hours ago, and we can only stand in agreeing with each and every one of them. Juice's sculpture from the Brooklyn Museum RapCaviar Pantheon last year (seen above) is just one example of his early legend status.

Peep Polo G's tribute to Juice WRLD below: