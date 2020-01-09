Lil Durk x Polo G Team Up To Flex On "Career Day"

Lil Durk and Polo G connect on "Career Day."

Lil Durk is in full promo mode in support of his own independent label, Only The Family imprint. In his latest efforts to help his crew rise to prominence, the Chicago-bred emcee enlists his fellow neighborhood crony Polo G for their latest single "Career Day" off of the label's Family Over Everything (2019) mixtape that released last month.

Utilizing his patented autotuned vocals, Lil Durk flawlessly skated over the plucked harp strings and 808 bass-heavy instrumental. Polo G did the same preaching loyalty and life lessons while still managing to keep his delivery melodic and in pocket. The black backdrop video experimented with different florescent light visuals while Durk and Polo G remained center stage.

Polo G is in a good creative space after recently reflecting on his struggle with pill addiction and Lil Durk is proving he has the opportunity to become a major executive in the industry, leading his own labelmates to the forefront of the hip-hop scene. Check out the video for Lil Durk & OTF "Career Day" featuring Polo G in the video provided above.