NLE Choppa & Roddy Ricch Let The Choppa Sing On "Walk Em Down"

Aron A.
March 19, 2020 19:36
Walk Em Down
NLE Choppa Feat. Roddy Ricch

NLE Choppa calls on Roddy Ricch for his latest single, "Walk Em Down."


Two of the most promising of the new generation have teamed up for a brand new collaboration. After announcing the collaboration earlier this week, NLE Choppa tags Roddy Ricch for their new collaboration, "Walk Em Down." CashMoneyAP delivers a Southern beat tinged with country guitar as Choppa reflects on his come-up on the hook. "POsted in front of the trap/ Sellin' dope 'til the sun comes down," he harmonizes on the hook.

"I hit Roddy through Instagram,” Choppa told Complex. “I didn’t know if he was even going to respond to me. I’d never DM’d him before. Then we got to talking. He told me, ‘I like to meet the person before I work with them.’ I was like, ‘Shit, me too'... He came to the studio the same night and when he saw what type of n***a I was, we did the song the same night.”

The single arrived alongside a new set of visuals that Choppa described as "loud and fly AF,” matching their energy on wax.

Quotable Lyrics
I got red in my drank when I pour the soda
I remember praying that the feds never take the Motorola
Choppa got the choppa, make 'em do a backflip
Pay my dawg a dime to walk 'em down, he need the racks, bitch

NLE Choppa
NLE Choppa Roddy Ricch
