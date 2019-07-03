TMZ recently released the tragic 911 call which followed the shooting that robbed us of Nipsey Hussle. We do give a trigger warning as the audio may bring up a lot of emotions for some. In the audio herein, we can hear the frantic voice of a woman attempting to communicate with the 911 dispatchers so they could send an ambulance. Evidently, the woman sounds distracted and all over the place considering the shock of everything that went down on the unfortunate day. The dispatchers attempt to communicate with her but are quickly disconnected. They then attempt to reach back out to her, but the audio ends before we can hear anything else. This is just a reminder of how heartbreaking the series of events leading and following Nipsey Hussle's murder were. You can check out the audio here.

Despite his passing, Nipsey Hussle continues to inspire a lot of positivity in LA and around the globe. Most recently, we reported on the rapper's death inspiring a series of gang truces between rival gangs. A summit was held in late June and resulted in a cease-fire agreement. LA Bloods and Crips, young and middle-aged gathered in a Compton park to confront their arch nemesis. Following two hours of negotiations in a tense climate, an agreement was made for a tentative cease-fire to halt future deaths from each side. The latter is not only inspiring but speaks to the positive impact Nipsey had on the community.

RIP Nip.

