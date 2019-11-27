Even though Nipsey Hussle isn't here, his family and business partners have kept his name and brand alive.. The Marathon Clothing brand was already a success in Los Angeles before his passing but the demand for the clothes is at an all-time high. Collaborations with brands like Puma and Fear Of God have have been released, further proving how successful the Marathon Clothing brand is.

This Friday, The Marathon Brand will be making an East Coast connection for their Black Friday pop-up sale in New York City. The Marathon Clothing Store's Instagram announced the pop-up shop on Monday before unveiling the items that'll be available for purchase. They also said that there will be some exclusives dropping and special guests pulling up. Among the items that are being sold are the Crenshaw bomber jackets in exclusive colorways, Crenshaw lighters, and the Prolific hat and crewneck.

The pop-up shop will be taking place at Live Nation's Shop Nation location at 430 W. 15th St 1st Floor, New York, NY 10011. The shop will be open from November 29th to December 1st from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In other Nipsey-related news, the rapper received three posthumous Grammy nominations this year. "Racks In The Middle" ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance while his collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend, "Higher" received a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance.