Nipsey Hussle's impact continues to manifest months after his untimely murder at the hands of Eric Holder. After the revelation that Nip had called Holder a "snitch" emerged, veteran gangbanger-turned-manager Wack 100 offered his own controversial take on the matter. Chalking it up to "street rules," Wack doubled down on the No Jumper podcast, detailing how Nip was speaking to a "shooter" and might have expected violent retribution. "In this jungle, everybody is not for everything. Everybody is not the shooter, everybody not the fighter, some are the hustlers," explained Wack. "If you call someone a bitch, or a snitch, a rapist, a pedophile, when you call somebody these things in this jungle, it's no different than you being a football player and going on the field without your helmet on."

Now, Nipsey Hussle's artist Killa Twan has responded to Wack's breakdown, and he's not exactly pleased. In fact, that's an understatement. "On NicKersons I’ll fuck over @bluefacebleedem in a head-up squabble," he wrote, via Twitter. "LiL n***a betta watch his muhhfuckin mouf... him & wack!!" It's no surprise to see Twan react in such a fashion, given his allegiance to Nip's All Money In imprint. Still, it would be alarming to see this escalate any further, should Twan prove to be a man of his word.

As of this moment, neither Blueface nor Wack have weighed in on the threat. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wack's Nipsey take continue to elicit passionate responses, especially from those in Hussle's inner circle.