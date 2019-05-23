Nipsey Hussle Stars In Momoh's New Video For "WestSide"

RIP Nipsey Hussle.

Just days after the video for "Higher" premiered from DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, another clip featuring the late Los Angeles legend has surfaced online. As reported by OnSmash, Minneapolis rapper Momoh collaborated with Nipsey Hussle before his untimely passing and it turns out they also shot a video for their collab "WestSide." Published today via WSHH, Momoh's latest video contains shots of Nipsey Hussle spitting his verse in the studio, rapping into the microphone in a scene that's emotional to watch. Weeks ago, Hussle was murdered and this may be one of the last videos we ever see of him.

Showing the streets of Los Angeles with girls in revealing bikinis, Momoh meets with Nipsey in the clip, which he says he's honoured to have made with the rapper. "It was amazing to work with Nipsey on this song," said Momoh about the cut. "When I made this track, I tailor-made it so Nip could do his thing on it – it’s a party vibe, and he came with his own original West side feeling. We filmed the video together, and I’m truly hurt that he isn’t here to see the fans receive and enjoy this music. Our Black Bag family offers our sincere condolences to Nipsey’s family, friends, and fans. We lost a legend. The Marathon Continues!"

Watch the video above. Rest in peace to Nipsey Hussle The Great.