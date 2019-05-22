As fans continue to live with DJ Khaled's Father Of Asahd album, the beloved mogul has taken to hitting the press circuit, bringing his positive outlook with him. In a recent interview with Associated Press, Khaled spoke about his own process in crafting his signature "anthems," as well as having the honor of working with Nipsey Hussle before his untimely passing.

"I'm a type of guy that where I make music, I like to make records that are just powerful," he says. "It doesn't matter what texture or type of record I make, it's always powerful. My anthems always stand out. I make sure that I make anthems. When I use the word 'anthem,' 'anthem' is something that everybody's going to sing forever. That's what I make. I'm blessed to be able to be on my eleventh album. To release my eleventh album is a major accomplishment for me."

He also details his process working with Nipsey Hussle, delivering what may very well have been his final verse. "It's definitely a gift from Nipsey to the world," explains Khaled. "I'm blessed to be able to work with Nipsey Hussle. King Nipsey Hussle. God blessed me to work with him. What I love about the record is that he loved it...The record is called "Higher" and the message is beautiful. It's gospel. It's special. The Marathon Continues, long live Nip."

Be sure to check out Khaled's breakdown on "Higher" below, and sound off. Have you been enjoying that new Nipsey, Khaled, and John Legend track?