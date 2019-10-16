Nike Basketball is celebrating the start of the 2019-20 NBA season by releasing four special edition sneakers, including the "Pineapple House" Kyrie 5, "YouTube" KD12, "NASA" PG3 and "All Bros 2" Air Zoom Freak 1.

Although Kevin Durant and Paul George won't be able to debut their sneakers on the court next week, it is believed that Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lace up their colorful kicks for the season-opener.

Nike

Paul George's latest NASA-themed PG3, featuring a blue upper with orange and red detailing, launches on Wednesday, October 23.

The Kyrie 5 "Pineapple House," an extension of the recent SpongeBob x Kyrie sneaker collection, is set to release on Thursday, October 24.

The YouTube x KD12 collab, which Durant recently unboxed on YouTube, will be available on Saturday, October 26.

Giannis' Air Zoom Freak 1 "All Bros 2" arrives on October 27, one day after the Bucks' home opener against the Miami Heat.

Continue scrolling for a look at all four colorways.

Nike Kyrie 5 "Pineapple House"/Nike

Nike KD12 "YouTube"/Nike

Nike PG3 "NASA"/Nike

Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 "All Bros 2"/Nike