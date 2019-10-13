Nike and Paul George have another Nasa-inspired colorway of the Nike PG3 in the works, which will mark their fourth such sneaker.

Earlier this year, Nike launched an orange spacesuit themed PG3, complete with Apollo 16 detailing and NASA-branded insoles, which was followed by a white "NASA Apollo Mission" colorway and a commemorative silver joint that paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Next up is a blue colorway that will reportedly be available on October 23 for the retail price of $110.

The mesh upper is supported by patent leather accents that shines in both orange and red, along with metallic silver detailing appearing on the midsole and ankle collar. Additional details include the U.S. flag on the tongue of the right shoe, NASA and Apollo badges on the heels, and a subtle message on the heel of the midsole that reads, "Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon."

Check out the official photos below, and stay tuned for any developments.

